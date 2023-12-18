Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,028 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

DKS traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.08. 217,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

