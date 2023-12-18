Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.30. 1,804,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.