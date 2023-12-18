Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,708. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.