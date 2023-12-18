Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

ADBE traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $595.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

