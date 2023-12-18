Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.80. 855,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

