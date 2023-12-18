Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,297 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sysco by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 596,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

