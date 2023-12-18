Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. 911,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.