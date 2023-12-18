Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

PLTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.87. 31,969,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,674,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 304.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.