Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

