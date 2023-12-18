Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.1%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.93. 1,118,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,040,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,071,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 438,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

