Stephens Boosts F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target to $47.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

