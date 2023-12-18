Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Up 4.1%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. 53,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 255,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.