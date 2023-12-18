Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,390. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

