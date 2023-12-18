Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

