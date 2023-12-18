Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081,505 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,857,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 164,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

