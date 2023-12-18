Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 26,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

