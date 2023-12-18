Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 6,214 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,946 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

