Stifel Nicolaus Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.55.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Company Profile

GIB.A stock traded up C$2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$145.13. 100,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,748. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.36. CGI has a 52 week low of C$112.32 and a 52 week high of C$145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.