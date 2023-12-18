Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $50.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 105,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,595. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.