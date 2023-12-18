Stifel Nicolaus Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $560.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $557.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.09.

Shares of ARGX traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,682. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.94. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

