Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (ABBV, ACNB, ADM, AEE, AFRM, AMBC, ARM, AVRO, BAYRY, BFH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 18th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $167.00.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.10.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
