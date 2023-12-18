Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (ABBV, ACNB, ADM, AEE, AFRM, AMBC, ARM, AVRO, BAYRY, BFH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 18th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $167.00.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.