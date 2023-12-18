Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alteryx Call Options (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,248 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the average volume of 5,616 call options.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,168,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,878,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

