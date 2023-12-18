Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,350 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 3,530,363 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

