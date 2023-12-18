Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) CEO James A. Hillebrand Sells 5,562 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,991. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

