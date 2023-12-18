StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 56,603 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.