StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

