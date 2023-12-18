StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
NYSE:DM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.