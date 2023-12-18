StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 1,506,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 284,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

