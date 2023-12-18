StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.