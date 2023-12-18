StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

VRA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

