StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $38.78 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

