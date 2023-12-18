StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

