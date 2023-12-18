StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.82 on Friday. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

