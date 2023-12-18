StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. American Software has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $356.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 743.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

