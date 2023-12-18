StockNews.com Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

