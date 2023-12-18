Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.15

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 35504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCR. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.68.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.