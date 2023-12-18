Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Down 3%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.86. 194,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 292,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $402,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

