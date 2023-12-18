Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

