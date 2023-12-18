Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

