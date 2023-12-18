Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

