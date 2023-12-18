Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.08 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

