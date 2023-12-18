Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 111 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.