SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 353,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 763,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $706.92 million, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

