Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 1,876,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,621,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

