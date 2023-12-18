Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.