Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,545,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,594,820 shares.The stock last traded at $321.43 and had previously closed at $300.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average of $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,766,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

