Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Surmodics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $534.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

