Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $48.87. 66,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 379,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

