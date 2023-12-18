Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.13. 196,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,161,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,942,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

