Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

