Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 2nd

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

